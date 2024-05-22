Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

The Government of Ukraine, in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 20 on countering the negative consequences of the functioning of gambling on the Internet and until the adoption of a separate law, introduced a procedure for limiting advertising of gambling, trademarks, and other objects of intellectual property rights, under which the activities of organizing and conducting gambling are carried out.

Corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 566 of May 17 was published on the government website and will be valid until the law with amendments to combat gambling addiction and improve state regulation of activities related to the organization and conduct of gambling and lotteries comes into force, but no later than the end of martial law.

In particular, the resolution prohibits the use of symbols of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in electronic communications, as well as the dissemination of relevant contextual material.

In addition, now gambling organizers cannot register several client accounts for one player on the Internet.

According to the new document, when gambling on the Internet, its organizers must introduce mandatory breaks in the game for each player; after registering a player in the online system of the gambling organizer or before accepting a bet, the organizer must obtain from the player information about the limit of funds that he wishes to spend on gambling for a certain time (day, week, month), and set him the selected limit with the ability to change it no more than once a month.

The decision stipulates that the maximum time for a player's continuous participation in a gambling game during a day and the maximum time for his participation in a gambling game during a week will be established, which means that it will be possible to set the selected time of participation in the game.