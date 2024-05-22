Facts

20:20 22.05.2024

Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

2 min read
Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

The Government of Ukraine, in pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 20 on countering the negative consequences of the functioning of gambling on the Internet and until the adoption of a separate law, introduced a procedure for limiting advertising of gambling, trademarks, and other objects of intellectual property rights, under which the activities of organizing and conducting gambling are carried out.

Corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 566 of May 17 was published on the government website and will be valid until the law with amendments to combat gambling addiction and improve state regulation of activities related to the organization and conduct of gambling and lotteries comes into force, but no later than the end of martial law.

In particular, the resolution prohibits the use of symbols of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in electronic communications, as well as the dissemination of relevant contextual material.

In addition, now gambling organizers cannot register several client accounts for one player on the Internet.

According to the new document, when gambling on the Internet, its organizers must introduce mandatory breaks in the game for each player; after registering a player in the online system of the gambling organizer or before accepting a bet, the organizer must obtain from the player information about the limit of funds that he wishes to spend on gambling for a certain time (day, week, month), and set him the selected limit with the ability to change it no more than once a month.

The decision stipulates that the maximum time for a player's continuous participation in a gambling game during a day and the maximum time for his participation in a gambling game during a week will be established, which means that it will be possible to set the selected time of participation in the game.

Tags: #regulation #limitations

MORE ABOUT

19:11 21.05.2024
Kyivstar calls to set clear dates for abolition of increasing RF spectrum coefficients

Kyivstar calls to set clear dates for abolition of increasing RF spectrum coefficients

19:50 10.01.2024
Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

16:05 13.01.2021
Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

11:07 01.04.2019
Agriculture ministry plans to toughen responsibility for poisoning beers with pesticides

Agriculture ministry plans to toughen responsibility for poisoning beers with pesticides

15:42 03.03.2016
NBU raises caps on foreign currency withdrawal, sale, other major forex market limitations remain unchanged

NBU raises caps on foreign currency withdrawal, sale, other major forex market limitations remain unchanged

13:01 01.02.2016
Govt registers bill on national commission for transport regulation

Govt registers bill on national commission for transport regulation

10:45 14.08.2014
Switzerland imposes additional limitations on arms exports to Russia, Ukraine

Switzerland imposes additional limitations on arms exports to Russia, Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

LATEST

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Iohannis on possible transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine: If Romania gives something, it should receive something else

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

ARMA: Procedure of selling 112 Medvedchuk's paintings to be suspended, they will be transferred to National Museum

Italian govt increases funding for Ukrainian students

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD