Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

Servicemen of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on October 23 and 24 discovered and destroyed three air defense systems of the Russian occupation army.

As reported in the Intelligence Agency's Telegram channel on Friday, a self-propelled firing installation from the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile complex was destroyed, as well as two 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar stations.

"The Muscovites' air defense systems were eliminated in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the agency said.