Türkiye ideal platform for future negotiations on Ukraine - Erdoğan

Türkiye is the ideal host for future negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Our country is an ideal host for the negotiations that are likely to begin between Russia, Ukraine and the United States," he said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"During the talks with Mr. Zelenskyy, I stated that Turkey supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. At the same time, I stressed that we would provide any support to complete the negotiations and establish sustainable peace. This war must end," he added.