1,442 veterans and their family members received 'Own Business' grants worth UAH 694 mln in 2025

In 2025, some 1,442 veterans and their family members received grants under the "Own Business" program for a total of UAH 694.1 million, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"This year, 1,442 veterans and their family members received grants under the "Own Business" program for a total of UAH 694.1 million. This allowed creating 2,802 new jobs," Svyrydenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

She recalled that from January 1, parents, adult children and families of fallen Defenders will also be able to receive grants - up to UAH 1 million, provided that new jobs are created.

The "Own Business" grant program is a component of the "Made in Ukraine" policy of supporting Ukrainian manufacturers. It has already helped more than 32,000 Ukrainians open businesses, create 46,000 jobs and attract more than UAH 5 billion to the economy.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the "Own Business" grant program and increased the size of grants from 2026. In particular, from 2026 we are increasing the size of grants: up to UAH 100,000 - without creating jobs; up to UAH 200,000 - for one job; up to UAH 350,000 - for two.