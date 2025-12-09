Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 09.12.2025

1,442 veterans and their family members received 'Own Business' grants worth UAH 694 mln in 2025

1 min read
1,442 veterans and their family members received 'Own Business' grants worth UAH 694 mln in 2025
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

In 2025, some 1,442 veterans and their family members received grants under the "Own Business" program for a total of UAH 694.1 million, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"This year, 1,442 veterans and their family members received grants under the "Own Business" program for a total of UAH 694.1 million. This allowed creating 2,802 new jobs," Svyrydenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

She recalled that from January 1, parents, adult children and families of fallen Defenders will also be able to receive grants - up to UAH 1 million, provided that new jobs are created.

The "Own Business" grant program is a component of the "Made in Ukraine" policy of supporting Ukrainian manufacturers. It has already helped more than 32,000 Ukrainians open businesses, create 46,000 jobs and attract more than UAH 5 billion to the economy.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the "Own Business" grant program and increased the size of grants from 2026. In particular, from 2026 we are increasing the size of grants: up to UAH 100,000 - without creating jobs; up to UAH 200,000 - for one job; up to UAH 350,000 - for two.

Tags: #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

17:25 09.12.2025
Svyrydenko on G7's readiness to use Russian assets to support Ukraine: We count on our partners

Svyrydenko on G7's readiness to use Russian assets to support Ukraine: We count on our partners

17:08 09.12.2025
Govt prepares decision to redistribute consumption, direct electricity to household consumers – Svyrydenko

Govt prepares decision to redistribute consumption, direct electricity to household consumers – Svyrydenko

18:54 03.12.2025
Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

18:40 01.12.2025
Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko

Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko

18:07 01.12.2025
Cabinet sets special price for gas for cogeneration plants in frontline regions – Svyrydenko

Cabinet sets special price for gas for cogeneration plants in frontline regions – Svyrydenko

10:25 01.12.2025
Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

10:11 28.11.2025
Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

09:56 26.11.2025
Over 280,000 families from frontline regions receive compensation for electricity – PM Svyrydenko

Over 280,000 families from frontline regions receive compensation for electricity – PM Svyrydenko

16:13 25.11.2025
Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

18:56 24.11.2025
Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, majority faction MPs will agree on candidates for positions of justice and energy ministers – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Current interim head of Ukrhydroenergo Suhetsky prepares to take part in competition for CEO position

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Creation of Federation of Insurance Associations further proof of effective market transformation – NBU governor

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Current interim head of Ukrhydroenergo Suhetsky prepares to take part in competition for CEO position

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

New US National Security Strategy shows Europe must become more independent - Merz

Peace talks need to return to ceasefire proposal — MP Merezhko

Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

Rada proposes improved conditions for joining military service

G7 declares its readiness to use full value of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine

Ukrainian forces block Russian infiltration attempts in northern Pokrovsk

AD
AD