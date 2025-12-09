Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:08 09.12.2025

Govt prepares decision to redistribute consumption, direct electricity to household consumers – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko says that the government is preparing a decision to redistribute consumption and direct electricity to household consumers.

"We held a coordination meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba; Acting Minister of Energy, Artem Nekrasov; Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Viktor Mykyta; and Head of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko. We received updates on the status of repairs to facilities damaged by recent enemy shelling. We coordinated further steps to restore the power system," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Svyrydenko, three rounds of hourly outage schedules are currently in effect across the country.

"We are working to reduce their duration. We are preparing a number of government decisions to redistribute consumption and direct electricity to household consumers," the Prime Minister emphasized.

