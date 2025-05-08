Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukraine received EUR 1 billion from the European Union under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) program.

"These funds are provided by the profits from the immobilized assets of the Central Bank of Russia. We will direct these finances to cover critically important budget expenditures and strengthen our state," Shmyhal wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, this tranche is part of a fair and consistent approach: "The aggressor must pay for the destruction he brought to our land."