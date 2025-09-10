Ukraine receives another EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA Loans program

Ukraine has received another tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of EUR1 billion under the ERA Loans program, Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko announced.

"This tranche was financed from the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. This is more than assistance - it is a clear signal: Europe is resolutely strengthening Ukraine's defense and resilience against massive missile attacks and attempts at destabilization," Svirydenko wrote in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that in total, EUR 10 billion has already been attracted from the European Union within the framework of the ERA initiative, and it is expected that Ukraine will receive the remaining EUR 8.1 billion of EU funds in installments by the end of 2025.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis for their leadership and steadfastness.

"These funds mean lives saved, cities rebuilt and a secure European future for Ukraine," she stressed.

The ERA envisages providing Ukraine with $50 billion, which will be secured by future revenues from frozen Russian assets. The EU contribution is EUR 18.1 billion (EUR 20 billion).

In March of this year, European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis announced that this year the EU plans to allocate EUR 30.5 billion to Ukraine, including EUR 12.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility program and EUR 18 billion under the ERA mechanism: the first EUR 3 billion was allocated in January, EUR 1 billion monthly in March-November, and EUR 6 billion in December.

The EFF Extended Fund Facility with the IMF provides that Ukraine will receive $39.4 billion under the ERA mechanism this year after $1 billion last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, since February 2022, the European Union has been the largest provider of direct budget assistance to Ukraine – EUR 58.5 billion for priority state budget expenditures, including over EUR 16.5 billion in the first eight months of 2025.