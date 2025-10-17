Trump: I think Putin wants to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to end the war against Ukraine.

Answering a journalist's question about what would happen if Putin did not show a desire for peace during the meeting in Hungary, Trump said: "We'll see what happens."

"I think President Putin wants to end the war. I spoke to him yesterday for two and a half hours... He wants to get it ended," he said during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Trump also said that in his opinion, President Zelenskyy also "wants to get it ended."

"Now we need to get it done," he said.