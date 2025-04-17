Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:34 17.04.2025

Zelenskyy on deal with USA: Basic legal aspects almost finalized

1 min read
Zelenskyy on deal with USA: Basic legal aspects almost finalized

The Ukrainian government team, which is working with the American side on the agreement, has good results, the basic legal issues are almost finalized, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There are good results from the Ukrainian Government team working with the American side on the economic partnership agreement. First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko delivered a report today on this. The basic legal aspects are almost finalized, and further, if everything moves just as swiftly and constructively, the deal will yield economic results for both our countries: Ukraine and the United States,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Wednesday.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that technical teams from Ukraine and the United States of America had worked thoroughly on the agreement and there was significant progress.

Tags: #zelenskyy #deal

MORE ABOUT

10:46 17.04.2025
Zelenskyy: We’re preparing details of how security contingent can function in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing details of how security contingent can function in Ukraine

20:32 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

19:28 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic region

19:00 15.04.2025
Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

18:40 15.04.2025
It is precisely stability, predictability of support for Ukraine that is right incentive for Russia – Zelenskyy

It is precisely stability, predictability of support for Ukraine that is right incentive for Russia – Zelenskyy

18:31 15.04.2025
'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

18:24 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy calls meetings of Ukrainian, US technical teams on minerals agreement positive

Zelenskyy calls meetings of Ukrainian, US technical teams on minerals agreement positive

17:29 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Witkoff's statement: For us it is red line to recognize any occupied territories as Russian

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's statement: For us it is red line to recognize any occupied territories as Russian

16:58 15.04.2025
NATO general secretary and Zelenskyy visit Odesa

NATO general secretary and Zelenskyy visit Odesa

10:16 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine ahead of 'peace plan'

HOT NEWS

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

LATEST

Aggressor damages, destroys almost 2,000 health facilities in Ukraine

Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Sybiha announces launch of #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign

Prokopiv claims charges against him politically motivated

AD
AD