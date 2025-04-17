Zelenskyy on deal with USA: Basic legal aspects almost finalized

The Ukrainian government team, which is working with the American side on the agreement, has good results, the basic legal issues are almost finalized, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There are good results from the Ukrainian Government team working with the American side on the economic partnership agreement. First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko delivered a report today on this. The basic legal aspects are almost finalized, and further, if everything moves just as swiftly and constructively, the deal will yield economic results for both our countries: Ukraine and the United States,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Wednesday.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported that technical teams from Ukraine and the United States of America had worked thoroughly on the agreement and there was significant progress.