Facts
14:12 21.11.2025

Dpty SAPO chief resigns - media

Deputy Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Andriy Syniuk resigned from his post at his own request, according to Suspilne (Ukrainian Public Televsion).

Suspilne said he justified his decision by the desire to avoid any speculation about the influence on the course and results of the official investigation.

"In order to avoid any speculation about my possible influence on its course and results, I decided to resign at my own request," Syniuk said.

Earlier, the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, reported on the official investigation into the prosecutor.

As reported, on November 10, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported on a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular state-owned Energoatom, which confirmed the conduct of investigative actions in the company on November 10.

Among the participants in the Midas scheme identified by the NABU are a member of the National Energy Regulator Serhiy Pushkar, businessman Tymur Mindich, former executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom Dmytro Basov, and former advisor to the Minister of Energy, and previously deputy head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Ihor Myroniuk.

