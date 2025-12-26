Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 26.12.2025

Trump, Zelenskyy will try to finalize agreement on peace plan on Sunday – media

2 min read
Trump, Zelenskyy will try to finalize agreement on peace plan on Sunday – media
Photo: president.gov.ua

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet on Sunday in Mar-O-Lago, Florida, to try to reach an agreement on the American peace plan, writes Axios.

According to the publication, intensive consultations were held between the Ukrainian and American sides, as well as between negotiators from the United States and Russia, on the eve and during the Christmas holidays.

According to officials from both countries, most elements of the agreement between the United States and Ukraine have been finalized, including the security guarantees that Kyiv will receive from the United States and Europe. A senior U.S. official confirmed that the United States is ready to send a security guarantee based on NATO Article 5 to the Senate for ratification.

The report notes that the main points of contention are Russia's demands to control the entire Donbas region and the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the largest in Europe, as part of any agreement.

The United States has proposed that the territories from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw become a demilitarized "free economic zone."

Zelenskyy insists on an equal withdrawal of Russian troops from the current line of control and emphasizes that any territorial concessions must be approved by a referendum.

The American side supports Ukraine's idea of a ceasefire during the referendum, but logistics will be difficult.

According to a senior American official, the Russians, who had previously opposed a ceasefire until a final agreement was reached, now agree that a ceasefire is necessary for such a referendum.

However, Ukraine wants a 60-day truce, and the Russians may demand a shorter period, the official said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

