Synevo network expands laboratory diagnostics under MGP to five more regional centers

The Synevo network of medical laboratories has expanded the coverage of free laboratory diagnostics under the Medical Guarantees Program (MGP) to five more regional centers.

As Synevo reports in a press release, from December 1, free tests under the MGP will be available to residents of Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kryvy Rih and Sumy.

As of December 1, 35 settlements — covering all regional centers of Ukraine — have free Synevo branches providing services under the medical guarantees program of the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Synevo is a European network of medical laboratories that is part of the Swedish medical holding company Medicover. Medicover provides diagnostic services in 15 European countries. In Ukraine, Synevo has over 360 locations in 160 cities and towns, as well as eight laboratories. Two of the laboratories are temporarily closed due to the war.

In 2024 alone, the laboratory served nearly 4 million clients and performed 25.5 million tests.