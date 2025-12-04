Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:30 04.12.2025

Synevo network expands laboratory diagnostics under MGP to five more regional centers

1 min read
Synevo network expands laboratory diagnostics under MGP to five more regional centers

The Synevo network of medical laboratories has expanded the coverage of free laboratory diagnostics under the Medical Guarantees Program (MGP) to five more regional centers.

As Synevo reports in a press release, from December 1, free tests under the MGP will be available to residents of Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kryvy Rih and Sumy.

As of December 1, 35 settlements — covering all regional centers of Ukraine — have free Synevo branches providing services under the medical guarantees program of the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Synevo is a European network of medical laboratories that is part of the Swedish medical holding company Medicover. Medicover provides diagnostic services in 15 European countries. In Ukraine, Synevo has over 360 locations in 160 cities and towns, as well as eight laboratories. Two of the laboratories are temporarily closed due to the war.

In 2024 alone, the laboratory served nearly 4 million clients and performed 25.5 million tests.

Tags: #synevo #laboratories

MORE ABOUT

14:24 29.09.2025
New prosthetics lab opens at Kharkiv university hospital – ICRC

New prosthetics lab opens at Kharkiv university hospital – ICRC

18:47 30.07.2025
Synevo interested in buying businesses, may enter medical market in coming years

Synevo interested in buying businesses, may enter medical market in coming years

20:09 03.06.2024
Dobrobut medical network opens two of its own diagnostic laboratories

Dobrobut medical network opens two of its own diagnostic laboratories

11:05 17.04.2024
Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

Esculab network of laboratories fulfills its obligations, but conflict between owners disrupts company's development plans

20:54 27.02.2024
Synevo reaches agreement with State Bureau of Investigation

Synevo reaches agreement with State Bureau of Investigation

14:48 21.12.2022
Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation to be launched in 2023 – UTCC Director General

Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation to be launched in 2023 – UTCC Director General

12:16 10.05.2022
Russian Invitro renames its Ukrainian laboratories as CentroLab

Russian Invitro renames its Ukrainian laboratories as CentroLab

17:12 15.09.2021
Private laboratory market to exceed EUR 1 bln by late 2021 – opinion

Private laboratory market to exceed EUR 1 bln by late 2021 – opinion

12:36 17.03.2021
Synevo plans to open 30-40 new points in 2021

Synevo plans to open 30-40 new points in 2021

18:49 16.12.2020
Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

HOT NEWS

Peace agreement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Cyprus

Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic in opening up clusters for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

PGO on UN General Assembly decision on deported Ukrainian children: World demands response

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus honor memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ombudsman: It's important partners consider Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children

Defense Ministry allocates additional UAH 2.1 bln to order drones, other equipment through DOT-Chain Defense

Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

General Assembly sends clear signal: World won’t tolerate forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children - Sybiha on resolution adoption

Australia providing AUD 95 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Invaders fire perinatal center in Kherson, with no victims reported – regional administration

EFI Group to present concept of Rzewuski-Lanckoroński Family Palace project in early 2026

AD
AD