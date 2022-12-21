Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation to be launched in 2023 – UTCC Director General

Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation will be launched in 2023 in the regions of Ukraine, Director General of the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center (UTCC) Dmytro Koval has said.

"Laboratories for certain studies were only in Kyiv, some of the methodologies used were outdated. Therefore, since 2021, an assessment of the ability of clinical diagnostic laboratories that are as close as possible and can carry out the studies necessary for the development of transplantology was made. Institutions, on the basis of which three interregional laboratories of the first level in Lviv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv will be created, were identified. Purchases of the necessary laboratory equipment have already completed. We hope that these laboratories will be launched in the autumn of 2023," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Koval said that transplantation could be resumed in Mykolaiv. "We met with the leadership of the regional hospital, discussed the action plan, because they have a great desire to resume transplantations," he said.

At the same time, according to Koval, it is too early to predict or plan anything about the resumption of transplantations in Kherson.