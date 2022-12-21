Facts

14:48 21.12.2022

Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation to be launched in 2023 – UTCC Director General

1 min read
Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation to be launched in 2023 – UTCC Director General

Three interregional laboratories to support transplantation will be launched in 2023 in the regions of Ukraine, Director General of the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center (UTCC) Dmytro Koval has said.

"Laboratories for certain studies were only in Kyiv, some of the methodologies used were outdated. Therefore, since 2021, an assessment of the ability of clinical diagnostic laboratories that are as close as possible and can carry out the studies necessary for the development of transplantology was made. Institutions, on the basis of which three interregional laboratories of the first level in Lviv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv will be created, were identified. Purchases of the necessary laboratory equipment have already completed. We hope that these laboratories will be launched in the autumn of 2023," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Koval said that transplantation could be resumed in Mykolaiv. "We met with the leadership of the regional hospital, discussed the action plan, because they have a great desire to resume transplantations," he said.

At the same time, according to Koval, it is too early to predict or plan anything about the resumption of transplantations in Kherson.

Tags: #koval #laboratories

MORE ABOUT

12:16 10.05.2022
Russian Invitro renames its Ukrainian laboratories as CentroLab

Russian Invitro renames its Ukrainian laboratories as CentroLab

17:12 15.09.2021
Private laboratory market to exceed EUR 1 bln by late 2021 – opinion

Private laboratory market to exceed EUR 1 bln by late 2021 – opinion

14:54 23.06.2020
Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

14:59 23.12.2019
NSDC aims to create not cumbersome, but patriotic system of territorial defense

NSDC aims to create not cumbersome, but patriotic system of territorial defense

11:26 28.07.2014
Officer who leaked information to Russian special services found in ATO headquarters - Koval

Officer who leaked information to Russian special services found in ATO headquarters - Koval

10:00 07.07.2014
Luhansk, Donetsk will be locked in siege - Kyiv

Luhansk, Donetsk will be locked in siege - Kyiv

15:40 03.07.2014
Armed forces of Ukraine don't shell residential areas – Koval

Armed forces of Ukraine don't shell residential areas – Koval

18:16 02.07.2014
Ukrainian defense ministers claims 29 troops captured in southeast

Ukrainian defense ministers claims 29 troops captured in southeast

13:07 20.06.2014
296 servicemen injured during special operation undergoing treatment - defense minister

296 servicemen injured during special operation undergoing treatment - defense minister

16:42 18.06.2014
Ukrainian army creates buffer zone at border - Defense Ministry

Ukrainian army creates buffer zone at border - Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

Zelensky calls this week 'critical' to get through winter, next year

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses situation in region with General Staff Chief of Polish Armed Forces, thanks him for help

Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

SBU head: We obliged to cut enemy logistics via Crimean Bridge in line with norms of intl law

Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

UNICEF to provide $102 mln in financial aid for families with many children in Ukraine – ministry

Zelensky's visit to Washington finally confirmed three days ago – White House

Zelensky may visit White House on Wednesday – CNN

Biden to announce new $2 bln aid package to Ukraine, including Patriot missile battery – White House

Zelensky calls this week 'critical' to get through winter, next year

AD
AD
AD
AD