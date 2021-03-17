Synevo plans to open 30-40 new points in 2021

The Synevo medical laboratory chain plans to open 30-40 new points in 2021.

"We continue opening our branches in the regions, and the situation with COVID-19 has not influenced this in any way. In 2021 alone, we plan to open 30-40 new points in Ukraine," Commercial Director of Synevo Mykola Skavronsky said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, in big cities Synevo opens branches on its own, in small ones – using franchise agreements, "franchisees open outlets according to our standards."

He also said that "the main problem of regional development is, oddly enough, the lack of suitable premises."