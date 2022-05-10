Russian Invitro renames its Ukrainian laboratories as CentroLab

The Russian network of the Invitro laboratories is changing the name of its Ukrainian laboratories to CentroLab, commercial director of the Synevo laboratory Mykola Skavronsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation with the Russian Invitro network is interesting. There were no official reports about the termination of Invitro's work in Ukraine, but some of its branches have already been transferred to another legal entity and now work under the CentroLab brand. If we go further and look in open sources, it turns out that the director of Invitro is also the director and co-founder of CentroLab. Therefore, a logical question arises: is this just such a mimicry for a Ukrainian company to avoid public negativity and possible sanctions, or what kind of reorganization is this during the war?" he said.

According to information on the CentroLab website, the network includes 12 laboratories in Dnipro, one in Kamyanske and Tsarychanka (both in Dnipropetrovsk region), and the laboratory operates through LDC Ler-Clinic LLC (Melitopol, Zaporizhia region).

At the same time, according to the YouControl system, the head of CentroLab LLC (Dnipro), registered in March 2019, is Ruslan Holotov.

In the Opendatabot system, he is listed as the owner of CentroLab LLC and the head of Vialab LLC, CentroLab LLC and Invitro LLC (all Dnipro).

The company declined to comment on ownership rights and development plans to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, CentroLab's Facebook page reports that the company has stopped representing the Invitro international brand in Ukraine and has launched the CentroLab national brand.

"We have always been an independent Ukrainian laboratory, but the Invitro brand itself was represented in six countries, including the Russian Federation, which is waging a full-scale war against our country. Therefore, the Ukrainian laboratory, even by name, should not be associated.