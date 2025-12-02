Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:22 02.12.2025

Sybiha to visit Brussels on Wed, take part in Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

1 min read
Sybiha to visit Brussels on Wed, take part in Ukraine-NATO Council meeting
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium, on December 3 to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sybiha will also hold separate talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the foreign ministers of Ukraine's partner states. "The minister will inform the allies about the intensification of Russian terror against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield and the dynamics of peace efforts following the contacts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and recent meetings of the Ukrainian and American delegations," the ministry said.

The ministry said the key goal of the talks at NATO headquarters will be specific solutions and contributions from allies to strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience, in particular within the framework of the PURL initiative.

It is noted that among the priority topics of the talks will also be increasing pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, adopting a decision on a "reparations loan" and full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Tags: #sybiha

