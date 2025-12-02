Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of decisions on ending the war being fair and open, that nothing is decided without Ukraine, and that there are clear security guarantees.

"The issue is not the complexity of making decisions. Whoever is able to make them will make them. I am able to make decisions. It is important that all this is fair and open, that there is no game behind Ukraine's back, that nothing is decided without Ukraine about us, about our future," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin in Dublin.