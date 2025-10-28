Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:20 28.10.2025

Russian drones damage 3 wind turbines at Kramatorsk wind farm – head of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

2 min read
Russian forces have damaged three wind turbines at the Kramatorsk Wind Farm in recent days, each with a capacity of 4.5 MW, according to Andriy Konechenkov, Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA).

"This is no accident. It's a methodical, cold-blooded act of destruction. For the third time in just one week, Russian occupiers have struck this wind power station, turning attack drones into a weapon against civilization. During previous strikes on October 22 and 24, two wind turbines near Kramatorsk were already damaged or destroyed. On October 25, they hit the third one," Konechenkov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He emphasized the particular cynicism of the attack, noting that all the damaged turbines had been manufactured in Kramatorsk at Friendly Wind Technology LLC. "This plant, the only Ukrainian manufacturer of multi-megawatt wind turbines, was forced to relocate to western Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion. It was moved to save its unique production facilities from the very kind of destruction Russia is now inflicting on its products," Konechenkov said.

He added that by targeting renewable energy facilities, Russia is not merely destroying infrastructure but attempting to erase the very idea of sustainable development and Ukraine's integration into the modern European energy space.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties among personnel as a result of the latest strike.

Tags: #wind_farm #kramatorsk #damage

