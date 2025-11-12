MPs: Dismissing Halushchenko, Hrynchuk is insufficient, resignation of entire govt needed

Dismissal of Minister of Justice of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk is not enough, resignation of the entire government and formation of a new one is needed, MPs Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction) and Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) believe.

"The resignation of two ministers is good, but not enough. The Mindich case shows that the government was formed by decision-makers and observers, responsible not to politicians and society, but to them. Therefore, it must undergo a complete purge," Yurchyshyn said on Facebook.

In his opinion, this requires the resignation of the entire government and the formation of a new one after consultations with political and public players, which could restore trust.

In turn, Honcharenko also believes that not only the ministers of energy and justice, but the entire Cabinet of Ministers should resign.

"Next, there should be a dissolution of the coalition in the Verkhovna Rada, which does not exist anyway. The coalition should be reformatted and formed into a coalition of national salvation. Only then can a new Cabinet be formed... And only after the formation of a coalition and a new Cabinet can everything work. If we do not launch this, we may lose the country," he said on social networks.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for statements regarding the resignation of Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.