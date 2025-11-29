Sybiha: We've been in contact with partners since this morning to strengthen our air defense after Russian attack

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Following yet another massive attack by Russia, Ukraine is in contact with its partners to strengthen its defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at the annual Charity Fair 2025, Sybiha noted that Ukrainians, especially Kyiv residents, once again felt "Russia's response to all peaceful efforts" overnight—yet another Russian terrorist missile strike.

"Since this morning, we've been working with our partners [on the line] to strengthen our air defense, enhance our defense capabilities, build additional air defense systems, and protect our energy infrastructure," the minister said.