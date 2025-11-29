Interfax-Ukraine
12:36 29.11.2025

Poland scrambles fighter jets, activates air defenses due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory

Following the Russian Federation's strikes on targets in Ukraine, military aviation has been activated in Polish airspace and ground-based air defense systems have been put on alert, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

"In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Commander of the Republic of Poland has activated the necessary forces and assets at his disposal. Fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on alert," the message reads.

The actions are preventative in nature and aimed at ensuring airspace security, particularly in areas adjacent to threat zones.

"The MLRS Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, and subordinate forces and assets are on standby for immediate response," the message says.

