Sybiha welcomes Bundestag's decision to increase support for Ukraine to EUR 11.5 bln for 2026

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the Bundestag's decision to increase support for Ukraine to EUR 11.5 billion in Germany's 2026 budget.

Sybiha thanked his German partners and parliamentary forces who supported the decision: “I highly appreciate today’s strong and timely decision by the Bundestag to increase support for Ukraine to EUR 11.5 billion in the 2026 budget,” he noted.

The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to his German counterpart, the German Foreign Minister, and the parliamentary factions that continue to support Ukraine. “I am grateful to my German colleague Johann Wadephul and to all parliamentary forces that continue to stand with Ukraine,” Sybiha stressed.

“Your steadfast support strengthens our defence, protects our people, and brings us closer to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” the minister added.

As reported earlier, on November 26, during budget debates in the Bundestag, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in particular, touched on the topic of settling the war in Ukraine and stated that Germany would increase its support for Ukraine next year to a total of EUR 11.5 billion.