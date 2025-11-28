Enemy attacks Sumy region and Kherson, injuring four people

Two women were injured in a Russian attack in Sumy region, and two more were wounded by Russians in Kherson, Kherson and Sumy Regional Military Administrations reported.

Thus, Russian forces struck Seredyno-Budyne community in Sumy region with a mortar. Two sisters, aged 44 and 49, were injured. The home of one of them was also damaged.

Also, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Russians launched a drone attack on Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their extremities.