Zelensky: It is necessary to ensure predictability of blackouts

People should know when and for how long electricity will be cut off, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Wednesday.

"I held a separate meeting on energy and communications. We are fixing the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new decisions. We are also drafting new decisions in order to prevent any possibility for Russia to manipulate the internal life of Ukraine. We will detail this in due time," he said.

According to him, "as of tonight, about 6 million customers in most regions of our state and in Kyiv are disconnected from electricity. The situation remains very difficult in the capital, as well as in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odesa, Khmelnytsky and Cherkasy regions."

"Let me emphasize again: it is essential for people to understand when and for how long their electricity will be turned off. This is the responsibility of both the energy companies and local authorities. People have the right to know. And as much as possible, there should be the predictability of life is ensured. People see that in neighboring houses or on nearby streets, for some reason, there are different rules in the world. But there must be justice and understanding," the president said.