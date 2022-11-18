Blackout exit scenarios provide three-ten days to restore power system – expert

Exit from the blackout, if it occurs, involves several scenarios, according to which it can last, in particular, from three to ten days, Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, has said.

"From the point of view of basic calculations and regulations, what and how will happen if a blackout occurs, then, according to a favorable scenario, it will take three days, according to a negative one – seven-ten days to restore the system and full consumption in the system," he said at a briefing at the Kyiv Media Center on Friday.

At the same time, Kharchenko emphasized that not a single power system in the world was subjected to such powerful air attacks that would threaten a blackout.

"No one in the world has ever conducted such an experiment, no one in the world has thrown a system the size of a Ukrainian one into a blackout and then tried to launch it. This is a unique Ukrainian experience," the expert noted.

Kharchenko stressed that after the last, most massive shelling by Russian aggressors on November 15, the system would stabilize.

"The blow was powerful. The situation is difficult. But those who were disconnected from electricity already have access to it. So far it is very limited, but step by step the situation is improving," he assured.

According to the expert, if Ukraine has some more time to recover, it will be easier to withstand the next blow.