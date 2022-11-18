Facts

17:43 18.11.2022

Blackout exit scenarios provide three-ten days to restore power system – expert

2 min read
Blackout exit scenarios provide three-ten days to restore power system – expert

Exit from the blackout, if it occurs, involves several scenarios, according to which it can last, in particular, from three to ten days, Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, has said.

"From the point of view of basic calculations and regulations, what and how will happen if a blackout occurs, then, according to a favorable scenario, it will take three days, according to a negative one – seven-ten days to restore the system and full consumption in the system," he said at a briefing at the Kyiv Media Center on Friday.

At the same time, Kharchenko emphasized that not a single power system in the world was subjected to such powerful air attacks that would threaten a blackout.

"No one in the world has ever conducted such an experiment, no one in the world has thrown a system the size of a Ukrainian one into a blackout and then tried to launch it. This is a unique Ukrainian experience," the expert noted.

Kharchenko stressed that after the last, most massive shelling by Russian aggressors on November 15, the system would stabilize.

"The blow was powerful. The situation is difficult. But those who were disconnected from electricity already have access to it. So far it is very limited, but step by step the situation is improving," he assured.

According to the expert, if Ukraine has some more time to recover, it will be easier to withstand the next blow.

Tags: #blackout

MORE ABOUT

17:55 13.10.2022
Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

13:03 09.03.2022
Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

12:44 09.03.2022
Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

12:29 04.03.2022
Russia deliberately blackmailing world with nuclear catastrophe – Podoliak

Russia deliberately blackmailing world with nuclear catastrophe – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to nine – K. Tymoshenko

Zelensky: Ten mln Ukrainians remain without electricity supply on Thurs evening

LATEST

When Russia blocks grain exports, view of African countries starts to change in favor of Ukraine – Zelensky

Kyiv City Council commission rejects petition on refusal from putting up Christmas tree, won't spend budget funds on it

Restoration work completed at 42 of 69 multi-apartment buildings in Borodianka damaged by Russian invaders

Zelensky discusses with Dombrovskis financial support, involvement of European Commission in launching Ukraine Recovery Fund

Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

Shmyhal: Russian attacks disable almost half of our energy system

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Auchan Ukraine opens 12th pick-up point in Ukraine

Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

Water supply of Mykolaiv to be restored after restoration of electricity in Kherson region – Kim

AD
AD
AD
AD