Economy

16:34 15.03.2023

Ukraine signs cooperation memo with Energy Community for energy sector restoration – PM

1 min read
Ukraine signs cooperation memo with Energy Community for energy sector restoration – PM

Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Energy Community for the restoration of the energy sector, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The Energy Community, which brings together the majority of European countries, will help Ukraine to restore its energy sector. A relevant memorandum was signed today during a meeting with the delegation of the Energy Community Secretariat headed by Artur Lorkowski," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, it is about the support for the priority construction and reconstruction projects for the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as assistance during the restoration of alternative power generation facilities.

In addition, the memorandum provides for cooperation in the sphere of compiling lawsuits against Russia for the recovery of the compensation for the damage caused by it to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"During the meeting, we also discussed our steps towards further synchronization of the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU and increasing the electricity export and import capacity," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #energy_community #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

18:23 18.08.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

19:57 25.04.2022
Denmark becomes first donor of Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by Energy Community

Denmark becomes first donor of Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by Energy Community

10:29 10.02.2022
Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

16:43 08.02.2022
Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

12:52 25.01.2022
Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

12:17 25.11.2021
Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

Ministry of Infrastructure signs memo of cooperation with Airbus to create national air carrier

16:40 07.10.2021
International European University signed the Memorandum with Israel

International European University signed the Memorandum with Israel

11:02 07.10.2021
Ukrainian PM: preparation of memo with IMF to be completed today or tomorrow

Ukrainian PM: preparation of memo with IMF to be completed today or tomorrow

15:40 30.09.2021
Central, local authorities sign Memo on settlement of problematic issues in heat supply

Central, local authorities sign Memo on settlement of problematic issues in heat supply

11:12 14.07.2021
Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

LATEST

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

IMF mission notes progress in talks with Ukraine on new program, plans to complete discussions in coming days

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Novovolynsk to attract EUR 34.5 mln grant from NEFCO to build houses for IDPs

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

Govt approves govt action plan for 2023 – PM

Metinvest hands over 55 mobile shelters to defenders of Bakhmut

Ukroboronprom starts to produce 125 mm shells for tanks

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

AD
AD
AD
AD