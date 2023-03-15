Ukraine signs cooperation memo with Energy Community for energy sector restoration – PM

Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Energy Community for the restoration of the energy sector, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The Energy Community, which brings together the majority of European countries, will help Ukraine to restore its energy sector. A relevant memorandum was signed today during a meeting with the delegation of the Energy Community Secretariat headed by Artur Lorkowski," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, it is about the support for the priority construction and reconstruction projects for the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as assistance during the restoration of alternative power generation facilities.

In addition, the memorandum provides for cooperation in the sphere of compiling lawsuits against Russia for the recovery of the compensation for the damage caused by it to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"During the meeting, we also discussed our steps towards further synchronization of the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU and increasing the electricity export and import capacity," Shmyhal said.