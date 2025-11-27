Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Foxtrot, a consumer electronics and home appliances retailer, officially reopened its restored flagship store in Kharkiv (2 Vernadsky Street) on November 24, the company’s press service reported.

The company decided to rebuild the store after it was hit by an enemy missile in the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The store first opened on April 1, 2009, and for many years ranked among the company’s top three most successful locations.

"They don’t call Kharkiv ‘reinforced concrete’ for nothing. It’s a city of strong-spirited people. The residents here are resilient, strong, and loyal to their city. And it’s for them that we are restoring life where someone tried to destroy it. Our customers love this store, and we were determined to reopen its doors specifically for them as a sign of gratitude and respect," said Foxtrot CEO Yuriy Polischuk.

During reconstruction, the company completely redesigned the store concept to match modern retail standards, incorporating accessibility principles. The store now features an optimized sales floor (944 sq. m), modern interior design and equipment, energy-efficient lighting, a new engineering infrastructure, and a next-generation service hub. The updated store includes 37 brand zones where customers can test products before purchasing.

Accessibility is a key focus for the retailer: two ramps at the entrance, wide aisles for easy navigation, a barrier-free hub with inclusive design, a comfortable credit service area, and customer service available in sign language.

Foxtrot noted that the company continues to expand its network despite wartime conditions, maintaining service accessibility nationwide. In 2025 alone, the chain opened four new stores and modernized five more.

Foxtrot is one of Ukraine’s largest omnichannel retail networks by number of stores and electronics/appliance sales volume. As of November 2025, the company operates 127 stores across 67 cities, as well as the Foxtrot.ua online platform and mobile app. In 2025, the network added new stores in Chabany and Brovary in Kyiv region, as well as in Odesa and Kryvyi Rih, and upgraded five retail locations.

The omnichannel retailer was founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Hennadiy Vykhodtsev and Valeriy Makovetsky.