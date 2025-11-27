Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:01 27.11.2025

We expect concrete results at meeting with US negotiating team – FM Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has outlined expectations for the upcoming meeting with the American team and confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to hold a meeting at the level of Ukrainian and US leaders.

"We should expect a meeting of the negotiating teams in the near future. What are our expectations? Concrete results for progress to occur. It is extremely important for us, and Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated this, to achieve a ceasefire. Therefore, of course, all diplomatic efforts, and those of the negotiating team, are now aimed at ensuring this peace process," he said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže in Kyiv on Thursday, answering questions from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The minister also confirmed that the Ukrainian side is interested in contacts at the highest level, in a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

"Because there are issues, the most sensitive, that can only be discussed at the level of leaders," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Earlier, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that this week US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll will arrive in Kyiv to finalize steps to end the war in Ukraine.

Prior to this, US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, while Dan Driscoll would meet with the Ukrainian side.

Trump said that he was ready to hold a meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin only when a final peace agreement is reached between the parties or the process is in its final stages.

