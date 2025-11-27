Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 27.11.2025

Ukrainian brigades ordered to train own reinforcements, official says

2 min read
Combat brigades will be able to prepare reinforcements on their own, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

Palisa made his statement following the results of his meeting with the President of Ukraine, together with Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, the topic of which was, in particular, the distribution of mobilization resources between the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It’s not just about the number of people. The quality of training is also important here, which all combat brigades should be allowed to conduct independently. I think that this should contribute to the formation of well-coordinated teams ready for combat operations in their sector, for specific equipment, weapons and tactics. This will also be part of my proposal," Palisa said.

"I don’t like to make promises in advance, but I can say one thing: we understand very well why the front needs this. And why we can’t drag it out," he added.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday instructed Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa to work out a fair distribution of personnel between brigades. Draft decisions should be prepared in the near future.

Tags: #brigades #palisa

