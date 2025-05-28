Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 28.05.2025

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

1 min read
There are currently about UAH 16-20 billion in the accounts of the Ukrainian military brigades, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"First, the brigades receive finances. They currently have about UAH 16-20 billion in their accounts. They simply have this money that they have not used yet," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on May 27.

The President noted that the brigades themselves are currently producing the MAV drones.

"The Chinese Mavic is open to Russians, and it is closed to Ukrainians. Therefore, when, for example, they say, is China helping the Russians - how to assess such steps? Do they supply them? No. They simply closed it for Europe and for Ukraine, including, for the EU and for the rest of Europe, let's say. And for the Russians there is such an opportunity," Zelenskyy noted.

