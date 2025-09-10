Palisa agrees to involve ISW team in developing specific solutions, expertise

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa met with experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), discussed with them, in particular, issues of corps development and the importance of cooperation and exchange of experience; agreed on real assistance with "specific solutions and expertise."

"Today I met with the ISW team – an organization whose work I have been following for a long time. Their analytical work, depth of understanding of modern conflicts and professionalism have always aroused respect. Therefore, it was especially valuable to have the opportunity to personally discuss key issues of developing our capabilities," Palisa said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, during the meeting with ISW experts, they discussed the development of corps, the possibilities of adapted operational-level training programs for Ukrainian headquarters based on the experience of the U.S. military, the importance of international cooperation and exchange of experience with partners, as well as innovations in conducting modern combat operations.

"I am especially pleased with the readiness of the ISW team not just to analyze from afar, but to really help with specific solutions and expertise. I am grateful for the constructive dialogue and readiness to support Ukraine with their professionalism," Palisa said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is the U.S. think tank founded in 2007. Since February 2022, ISW has been publishing daily reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.