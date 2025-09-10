Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 10.09.2025

Palisa agrees to involve ISW team in developing specific solutions, expertise

2 min read
Palisa agrees to involve ISW team in developing specific solutions, expertise

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa met with experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), discussed with them, in particular, issues of corps development and the importance of cooperation and exchange of experience; agreed on real assistance with "specific solutions and expertise."

"Today I met with the ISW team – an organization whose work I have been following for a long time. Their analytical work, depth of understanding of modern conflicts and professionalism have always aroused respect. Therefore, it was especially valuable to have the opportunity to personally discuss key issues of developing our capabilities," Palisa said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, during the meeting with ISW experts, they discussed the development of corps, the possibilities of adapted operational-level training programs for Ukrainian headquarters based on the experience of the U.S. military, the importance of international cooperation and exchange of experience with partners, as well as innovations in conducting modern combat operations.

"I am especially pleased with the readiness of the ISW team not just to analyze from afar, but to really help with specific solutions and expertise. I am grateful for the constructive dialogue and readiness to support Ukraine with their professionalism," Palisa said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is the U.S. think tank founded in 2007. Since February 2022, ISW has been publishing daily reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: #isw #expertise #palisa

MORE ABOUT

09:57 01.09.2025
Russian invaders occupy 2,300 sq km of Ukrainian territory, capture 130 settlements in six months – ISW

Russian invaders occupy 2,300 sq km of Ukrainian territory, capture 130 settlements in six months – ISW

18:55 27.05.2025
Specialties related to drones may be included in Contract 18–24 project – Palisa

Specialties related to drones may be included in Contract 18–24 project – Palisa

19:25 16.02.2024
Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

14:33 22.06.2018
Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

HOT NEWS

Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We need to work on joint air defense system, create effective air shield over Europe

Zelenskyy on Ramstein: There are results on new air defense systems for Ukraine

Rutte on incident in Poland: Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory, ready to step up support for Ukraine

Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Lviv signs agreement with Electron Concern for supply of 48 buses for EIB loan

Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We need to work on joint air defense system, create effective air shield over Europe

Zelenskyy on Ramstein: There are results on new air defense systems for Ukraine

Invaders attack Nikopol region all day, using drones and artillery: a casualty reported

Rutte on incident in Poland: Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory, ready to step up support for Ukraine

Poroshenko, European Parliament committee chair discuss support for Ukrainian defense industry, use of Russian assets

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss sanctions against Russia

Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

Merz after NATO discussion of Russia's actions against Poland: NATO is and remains ready for defense

AD
AD