Specialties related to drones may be included in Contract 18–24 project – Palisa

The expansion of the Contract 18–24 project to specialties related to drones is being considered, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa said.

"We are considering expanding the 18–24 program to specialties related to drones. In my opinion, this should definitely be a longer contract – for example, two years, because the period of training and adaptation of a pilot is significantly longer than for infantry specialties," he said in a Telegram on Tuesday.

He noted that 80% of the defeats of enemy equipment and personnel are the merit of UAV calculations. "You can argue for a long time about the role of the tank in modern warfare or the methods of using artillery, but it is impossible to deny the importance of drones," he said.

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the Contract 18-24 project – a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 who are ready to join the Defense Forces for one year. The contract provides for modern training, financial support in the amount of UAH 1 million (UAH 200,000 immediately plus up to UAH 120,000 per month); a simplified admission procedure with the support of recruiters.

Currently, citizens aged 18 to 25 can now sign a contract for one year and serve in five units of the National Guard: Azov, Charter, Rubizh, 27 Pechersk Brigade and the Omega Special Forces Center.