Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:34 02.12.2025

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

1 min read
Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Ireland will provide further financial support to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 125 million, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we will provide a further EUR 100 million in non-lethal military aid and an additional EUR 25 million to help Ukraine maintain its energy system," Martin said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Dublin on Tuesday.

Tags: #financial_support #ireland

MORE ABOUT

11:09 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy to make first visit to Ireland on Tuesday - media

Zelenskyy to make first visit to Ireland on Tuesday - media

10:50 26.11.2025
EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

14:19 13.11.2025
Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

09:19 04.11.2025
Ireland to cut accommodation period for newly arrived Ukrainians to 30 days

Ireland to cut accommodation period for newly arrived Ukrainians to 30 days

15:02 27.10.2025
EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

11:32 14.10.2025
President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

President’s Office and Irish delegation discuss energy, Ukraine's membership in EU, sanctions against Russia

20:06 18.09.2025
Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

15:33 01.04.2025
Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine organizes special screening of the film "Mrs. Robinson" about the country's first female president

Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine organizes special screening of the film "Mrs. Robinson" about the country's first female president

18:07 04.03.2025
Ireland to provide Ukraine with EUR 100 mln aid package – media

Ireland to provide Ukraine with EUR 100 mln aid package – media

15:52 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

Over 10,000 veterans-residents from TOT apply for housing vouchers – Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans

AD
AD