Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Ireland will provide further financial support to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 125 million, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we will provide a further EUR 100 million in non-lethal military aid and an additional EUR 25 million to help Ukraine maintain its energy system," Martin said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Dublin on Tuesday.