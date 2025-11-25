NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska discussed the PURL initiative, increasing contributions to it, and peace initiatives in Kyiv.

"I was pleased to welcome NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska to Ukraine’s MFA for detailed talks on Ukraine-NATO cooperation, peace efforts, and strengthening Ukraine’s defense and resilience. I informed the Deputy Secretary General about the consequences of Russia’s overnight strikes and shared Ukraine’s priority needs in strengthening our air defense and other capabilities," the minister wrote on X.

The sides agreed that the Russian strikes are inconsistent with peace efforts led by the United States and President Donald Trump. Sybiha and Shekerinska also exchanged views on the next steps in the peace process.

"I appreciate the Deputy Secretary General reaffirming willingness to make every effort to strengthen Ukraine both at the diplomatic table and on the battlefield. We paid specific attention to the NATO’s very effective PURL initiative and ways to increase contributions to it," the minister noted.

Sybiha added that he is looking forward to the upcoming meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ministerial level.