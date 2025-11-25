Funds came not only from energy sector, but energy was a priority – NABU director

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos has said the energy sector corruption case, dubbed "Midas Operation," has uncovered fund withdrawals not only from energy but from other areas of state activity as well.

"The funds came not only from the energy sector, but energy was a priority, because it is the most 'dark' to date in terms of regulation, taking into account the 'barrier' scheme that existed, taking into account the absence of a supervisory board in Energoatom... but there are also receipts of these funds from other spheres," Kryvonos said on Tuesday during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy.

He noted that the dates of the conversations are currently being compared with the dates of the transactions. "In the future, the relevant procedural documents of international legal assistance will be sent to other countries in order to reveal all financial transactions," he said.