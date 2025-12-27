Commander of Russian Volunteer Corps Kapustin killed

Photo: https://t.me/rvc_army

Commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin died in the Zaporizhia direction while performing a combat mission on the night of Saturday, the Russian Volunteer Corps reports.

"Tonight, in the Zaporizhia direction of the front, while performing a combat mission, our commander - Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin died heroically. According to preliminary data, the hit of an FPV drone," the Russian Volunteer Corps said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is noted that all details will be made public later - while the details of the event are being established.

According to media reports, Kapustin is originally from Moscow. He lived in Europe with his parents for more than a year and studied in the Netherlands and Germany. He came to Kyiv for Euromaidan in 2014, and after the Revolution of Dignity, he says he became convinced that "freedom in the full sense of the word is synonymous with Ukraine." In 2017, he decided to "move to where it's freer."

He said he decided to defend Ukraine with weapons on February 24, 2022. Until the end of March, he was in Kyiv, where he helped distribute humanitarian aid, guarded volunteers, patrolled stations, and delivered medicine. His first combat mission was to Mykolaiv. After the Russian Volunteer Corps was formed in August 2022, he joined the corps. "We will definitely take revenge, Denis. Your cause lives on," the Russian Volunteer Corps added.