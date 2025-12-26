Russian Shaheds bypass interceptor lines thanks to Belarus – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, which was entirely devoted to drones, defense lines and Ukraine's responses.

"We also talked about Kovel. There is a problem that they [Shaheds] see our interceptor lines, which we work well with, and want to bypass them. They bypass them thanks, by the way, to Belarus and Belarusian land," Zelenskyy told reporters.

According to the president, this is a "serious question," and he has set all the tasks, "there will be an answer at the next meeting."