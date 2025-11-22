Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:45 22.11.2025

Zelenskyy instructs PM to conduct audit of defense sector, ARMA, State Property Fund

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to conduct an audit of the defense sector and report weekly on the results, "and provide weekly updates to the Ukrainian public as well."

"Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and I discussed preparations for the upcoming government meeting. Significant decisions are planned. The audit of state energy companies and all relevant financial operations is already underway," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting on key aspects of Ukraine's financial stability, support for Ukrainians, and relations with partners. "A decision has also been prepared regarding a full review of state defense companies and relevant contracts. The defense sector audit must be comprehensive and as thorough as possible. I instructed the Prime Minister to report weekly on the results for the defense sector audit and to provide weekly updates to the Ukrainian public as well," the president said.

According to him, all findings on revealed violations will be forwarded to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

"I also tasked the Prime Minister with initiating an urgent audit of the ARMA and the State Property Fund of Ukraine by the Accounting Chamber. The Government is tasked with ensuring the renewal of the supervisory boards in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, in addition to the energy sector enterprises," the president said.

According to him, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka and Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko reported on the details of consultations with representatives of international financial institutions and on their work with the IMF mission. "We discussed preparations for meetings with creditors and the structural benchmarks. We are maintaining financial stability for Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, government officials reported on the implementation of the Winter Support program. We have already received almost 10 million applications through Diia and the Ukrposhta network, including more than 2 million applications for children. "Payments will begin next week, and the funds will be available for use until June next year. The main thing is to submit applications before Christmas," the head of state added.

"We expect the program’s volume this year to exceed last year’s, and the Government will ensure all the necessary financial resources," he said.

