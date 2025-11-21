Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 21.11.2025

Ukraine's National Police charge group members who illegally seized Bukovel land worth nearly UAH 20.5 mln

1 min read
Ukraine's National Police charge group members who illegally seized Bukovel land worth nearly UAH 20.5 mln

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a fraudulent scheme to seize forest-fund land in the Polianytsia territorial community (Bukovel, Ukraine), according to the National Police press service.

"Using forged state land acts from 2001–2002, the perpetrators re-registered the land to straw owners, and then allegedly purchased it from them. They also understated the value in the sale contracts to minimize mandatory budget payments. This allowed the suspects, residents of Kamianske and Khmelnytsky, to seize 6 hectares of land classified as forest-fund property," the statement said.

The damage to the state from the illegal transfer of forest land into private hands amounts to nearly UAH 20.5 million.

Police investigators have issued notices of suspicion to three individuals. Their actions are classified under Part 4, Article 190 (fraud), and Part 3, Article 358; Part 2, Article 28; and Part 4, Article 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms; sale and use of knowingly forged documents, seals, stamps) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Measures are underway to return the land to state ownership.

Tags: #lands #bukovel

MORE ABOUT

15:08 11.08.2025
Room revenue at Ukrainian Bukovel hotel up 27% to $109

Room revenue at Ukrainian Bukovel hotel up 27% to $109

20:00 03.06.2025
“Bukovel” actively implements International Environmental Programs

“Bukovel” actively implements International Environmental Programs

14:59 19.05.2025
Bukovel Joins the International Climate Friendly Travel Program

Bukovel Joins the International Climate Friendly Travel Program

11:43 21.09.2023
In Ukraine, 200,000 ha of farmland surveyed, of which 120,000 ha already used by farmers

In Ukraine, 200,000 ha of farmland surveyed, of which 120,000 ha already used by farmers

12:37 14.02.2023
Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

09:54 15.03.2021
Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

12:37 13.03.2021
Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

16:07 05.01.2021
Fomich Group plans to build apartment complex in Bukovel by Feb 2022

Fomich Group plans to build apartment complex in Bukovel by Feb 2022

18:07 29.12.2020
RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

09:31 29.02.2016
Ukrainian prime minister suggests selling one mln ha of state lands at open auction

Ukrainian prime minister suggests selling one mln ha of state lands at open auction

HOT NEWS

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to offer alternatives to provisions of ‘plan 28’, but without grounds to accuse Ukraine of being reluctant to peace

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

LATEST

Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Putin considers it possible to take Trump's plan as basis for peaceful settlement

Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses US peace proposals with Costa and von der Leyen

Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense ministers discuss strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

AD
AD