Ukraine's National Police charge group members who illegally seized Bukovel land worth nearly UAH 20.5 mln

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a fraudulent scheme to seize forest-fund land in the Polianytsia territorial community (Bukovel, Ukraine), according to the National Police press service.

"Using forged state land acts from 2001–2002, the perpetrators re-registered the land to straw owners, and then allegedly purchased it from them. They also understated the value in the sale contracts to minimize mandatory budget payments. This allowed the suspects, residents of Kamianske and Khmelnytsky, to seize 6 hectares of land classified as forest-fund property," the statement said.

The damage to the state from the illegal transfer of forest land into private hands amounts to nearly UAH 20.5 million.

Police investigators have issued notices of suspicion to three individuals. Their actions are classified under Part 4, Article 190 (fraud), and Part 3, Article 358; Part 2, Article 28; and Part 4, Article 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms; sale and use of knowingly forged documents, seals, stamps) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Measures are underway to return the land to state ownership.