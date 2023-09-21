Facts

11:43 21.09.2023

In Ukraine, 200,000 ha of farmland surveyed, of which 120,000 ha already used by farmers

1 min read
Since the beginning of 2023, government and non-governmental operators have examined more than 200,000 hectares of agricultural land identified for priority demining, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said, citing data from regional military administrations.

"There are 200,000 hectares of agricultural land surveyed since the beginning of the year... It is especially important that more than 120,000 hectares of surveyed and demined land are already being used by agricultural producers. The return of agricultural land to economic exploitation, the restoration of economic life in the liberated territories is the main goal of the plan for the priority demining of agricultural land, which we are working to achieve," the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Trade quoted her as saying.

According to the report, over the past week, deminers examined about 4,500 hectares of agricultural land. Of these, in Kherson region - more than 3,700 hectares, Mykolaiv region - more than 430 hectares, and Kharkiv region - more than 280 hectares.

 

