Economy

16:07 05.01.2021

Fomich Group plans to build apartment complex in Bukovel by Feb 2022

2 min read

Fomich LLC (Ivano-Frankivsk) plans to complete the construction of the Fomich Apartments complex in Bukovel (13 Urochysche Vyshnia [Cherry Stow], Polianytsia village, Ivano-Frankivsk region) by the end of January 2022.

As indicated in the presentation of the complex on the company's website, the total area of the complex will be 4,800 square meters, of which 236 square meters are occupied by a bar and a swimming pool, and 430 square meters by recreation area. The project includes 54 rooms and parking for 58 cars.

According to Fomich Group, the cost per 1 square meter in the project will amount to $2,000. The company offers investors the conclusion of a management agreement for a period of five years.

The company is also completing the implementation of the Villas Fomich cottage complex project. According to the website, the complex is at the stage of commissioning and will be available for booking from February 1.

The cost of one turnkey cottage in the Villas Fomich project is $295,000, while the company guarantees a return on investment in seven years.

The Fomich Group also owns and manages the F&B Spa Resort.

Fomich LLC was registered in 2012. According to the Unified State Register, the founders of the company with a charter capital of UAH 1.5 million are Vasyl Yatsenyuk and Tetiana Krasiy.

 

Tags: #bukovel
18:07 29.12.2020
RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

