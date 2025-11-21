Zelenskyy holds talks with European leaders - source

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Merz canceled his plans for Friday to hold an urgent telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders regarding the US and Russia's plan to end the war in Ukraine.