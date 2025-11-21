No changes expected: MP Merezhko after Rada faction meeting with Zelenskyy

After the meeting of the Servant of the People faction with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, no special changes are expected, Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, has said.

"The meeting was calm. I understood that no special changes are expected. Everyone is staying in their places for now," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine.

Non-factional MP Mariana Bezuhla commented on the meeting on X.

"I was at the meeting with the president, because although I am not in the faction, I vote 100% as a faction, so they invite me. And I did not keep quiet, I told Zelenskyy how it is: about Yermak, the front, the parliament," Bezuhla wrote.

According to her, the fact that Zelenskyy does not want to dismiss the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak "does not mean that he will not dismiss him."