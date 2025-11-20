18:50 20.11.2025
Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities and necessary points for peace with US President Donald Trump in the coming days, the President’s Office of Ukraine reports.
