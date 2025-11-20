Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:50 20.11.2025

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

1 min read
Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities and necessary points for peace with US President Donald Trump in the coming days, the President’s Office of Ukraine reports.

"The Ukrainian President expects to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities and key points needed for peace with President Trump in the coming days," reads a message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:37 20.11.2025
Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

19:26 20.11.2025
US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

17:31 20.11.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon officials – source

Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon officials – source

19:37 19.11.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

18:32 19.11.2025
Ukraine, Poland to create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Poland to create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage – Zelenskyy

18:16 19.11.2025
Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine hopes to resume exchanges by end of 2025 – Zelenskyy

13:58 19.11.2025
Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

Ukraine and Poland create joint group to prevent Russian sabotage - Zelensky

09:39 19.11.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

21:06 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

19:34 18.11.2025
Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy receives draft plan from US side that could intensify diplomacy

Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon officials – source

LATEST

MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses horror at increasing use of long-range missiles by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

IAEA to conduct safety assessment of new containment at Chornobyl NPP in coming weeks

Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

Poroshenko Family donates 900,000 square meters of material for military camouflage nets

Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

Inzhur receives permission from AMCU to purchase Sky Park shopping center from Dragon Capital for $36 mln

Zelenskyy receives draft plan from US side that could intensify diplomacy

AD
AD