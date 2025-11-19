Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:39 19.11.2025

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara (Turkey), Deputy Mayor of Ankara Faruk Kayluoglu announced.

"I greeted President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed the greetings of Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş," he said on X.

The photo and video show that Zelenskyy was met in Ankara by Turkish officials.

Also among those meeting Zelenskyy in Ankara is Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss steps towards achieving peace.

According to Western media, US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 and hold talks with the Ukrainian leader.

Umerov said on November 11 that he would be working in Turkey and the Middle East these days in order to unblock the exchange process. This visit took place after agents from the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) exposed large-scale corruption in the energy sector.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ankara

