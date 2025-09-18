Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5318

Kyiv Investment Forum "Berlin Platform" will be held in Berlin on November 12, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"I met in Berlin with mayor of the German capital Kai Wegner. First of all, we discussed preparations for Kyiv Investment Forum 'Berlin Platform.' On November 12, together with European partners, we will discuss in Berlin a common vision of the future, strong leadership and attracting investments in the restoration of Kyiv and Ukraine," Klitschko said in Telegram on Thursday.

He said the forum will be attended by mayors of European cities, representatives of major business, financial institutions, and experts. "Twice, in previous years, the event was held in Brussels. Now the strength of the partnership is being demonstrated by Berlin," the mayor said.

Klitschko thanked Wegner for Berlin's support and assistance in creating a prosthetic center in Kyiv, which opened at the end of August. "And we will continue to develop this joint project with German partners," he said.

In addition, Kyiv is grateful to its sister city for the humanitarian aid, municipal equipment, and buses provided by Berlin during the full-scale war.

"Also, of the cities in Western Europe, Berlin received the largest number of Ukrainians fleeing the war. And the city continues to help them," Klitschko said.