Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:48 18.11.2025

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to announce a competition for members of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"The current composition's contracts expire in January. Accordingly, we are launching the competition now to ensure the continuity of the supervisory body's work and approve the new composition in a timely manner. We expect to form the new supervisory board for Naftogaz by January 20, 2026," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, this is another step in the government's plan to update the management of all state-owned energy companies.

On November 17, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan to update the composition of the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned fuel and energy companies.

Tags: #naftogaz_ukrainy #svyrydenko

