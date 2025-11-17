Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:31 17.11.2025

SBU detains Konotop resident who planted transponders for Russian strikes

Employees of the military counterintelligence of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a guide of the occupiers who, at the request of Russian military intelligence, corrected enemy attacks on the territory of Sumy region, and also provided constant communication for racist drones and missiles by installing repeaters.

"The agent turned out to be a 34-year-old resident of Konotop, who came to the attention of the occupiers when she was looking for easy money in Telegram channels. After being recruited, the woman purchased radio navigation equipment with money from the Russian special services and tuned it to the frequencies needed by the enemy. Then the agent searched for abandoned buildings, penetrated them and installed radio beacons on the roofs. Using such devices, the occupiers received a stable connection for their drones and missiles, which allowed them to bypass the Ukrainian electronic warfare system," the SBU website reported on Monday.

It was also established that she sent the curator photos and coordinates of local military units, and near one of the regional air bases she set up a video trap in the form of a 4G camera hidden in the terrain with an online broadcast for Russian special services. In this way, the occupiers hoped to monitor the frequency and directions of the flights of the Armed Forces of Ukraine combat aircraft and the consequences of enemy arrivals in the border area.

The SBU officers exposed the agent, gradually documented her intelligence activity and detained her. At the same time, special measures were taken to deactivate the spy devices and secure the Defense Forces bases.

"During the searches, six smartphones were seized from the detainee, which she used for secret communication with the curator. Security Service investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is being held without bail, and she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property," the report says.

Tags: #sbu

