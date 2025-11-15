Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country is beginning to "reboot key state-owned enterprises operating in the energy sector."

"We are starting to reboot key state-owned enterprises operating in the energy sector. In parallel with a full audit of financial activities, the management of these companies should be updated. Today, together with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Soboliev, we determined the procedure for action," the president said in Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, all conditions for the formation of a new and professional supervisory board of the company should be provided at Energoatom within a week, and thanks to this, a complete reboot of the board of Energoatom.

Ukrhydroenergo should urgently hold a competition for a new head of the company and complete the supervisory board.

"The operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine: complete the supervisory board and urgently hold a competition for the position of the company's director general. In Naftogaz Ukrainy, given that the contracts of the current supervisory board expire in January next year, a competition for a job in the company's supervisory board should be announced and held so that this new composition can start working in January 2026," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that "in the remaining large energy state-owned companies, the government's representatives in the supervisory boards should be renewed."

Zelenskyy also instructed government officials to be in constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. "There must be and will be a prompt and fair response to any revealed scheme in companies. Complete transparency and cleanliness of processes in the energy sector is an absolute priority," the president said.