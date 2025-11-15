Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Solutions for protection against Russian drones in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions are being prepared in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the meeting of the Commander-in-Chief on Friday evening.

"We are preparing special solutions that can strengthen our defense in these regions and inflict greater losses on the occupier, and above all on those Russian units that are bullying our cities, bullying our people in Nikopol, in Kherson, in our other cities, which are easier for them to reach. They are actually organizing human safaris and training drone operators at the expense of killing Ukrainians on the streets, on the roads. We need more protection and more active operations," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned systems, in particular, the Birds of the Magyar "will be involved much more and will receive more resources."

"There is already an expanded functionality for the military – we have talked about this in various brigades. And from December 1, a system of electronic points for the evacuation of the wounded by ground robotic complexes and also for other uses of ground robotic complexes by combat units should come into operation. The solution is ready. We are also fully providing direct funding to the brigades for their needs: for drones, for the purchase of components," Zelenskyy said.